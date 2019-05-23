Pelosi warns move to impeach Trump now premature, 'very divisive'

Democrats are not yet ready to initiate proceedings against US Donald Trump, top Democrat said Thursday, warning that such a course of action would be "very divisive."



"We can get the facts to the American people through our investigation," she told reporters, referring to ongoing congressional probes that Trump has resisted.

"It may take us to a place that is unavoidable in terms of or not, but we're not at that place."



Pelosi reaffirmed her charge that Trump is engaged in a "cover-up," but cautioned that " is a very divisive place to go in our country.

