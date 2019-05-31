Two held for snatching gold chain in Delhi's Jafarabad

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a 36-year-old woman who was returning after work in northeast Delhi's Jafarabad, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohsin (24), a resident of Moujpur and Nadeem (26), a resident of Jafrabad, were arrested on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, they said.

The woman, a resident of Maujpur, was returning home Wednesday afternoon when three bike-borne men, one of them wearing a helmet, allegedly snatched her gold chain and sped away, police said.

"During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area. Later, they got a tip-off on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and laid a trap near Tent wala school, Jafrabad, Delhi," Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (Northeast), said.

At around 12:45 am, police apprehended two men who came there on a white bike, he said.

One pistol, two magazines, six live cartridges, one bike and one gold pendant were recovered from their possession, they added.

Police said they are trying to nab the absconding accused.

