Special camp for voters registration in Pondy

Special camps would be held at all the polling stations in Puducherry on March 2 and 3 to enable new voters register, the Department of Elections announced Friday.
Booth level officers would assist applicants at the polling stations, Chief Electoral Officer V Candavelou said in a release.
He said the arrangement has been made following directives of the Election Commission that "no eligible voter should be left out of the democratic exercise."
In case applicants already possessed Electoral Photo Identification Cards but their names were not found in electoral rolls, they can submit a copy of the card along with other documents during the camp, the release said.
