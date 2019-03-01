Tremors hit Palghar again, this time measuring 4.3

Tremors of 4.3 magnitude jolted parts of district in on Friday, an said.

The intensity of tremors is the highest recorded in the region since November last year, the said.

Parts of district, especially Dahanu and Talasari talukas, have been experiencing such tremors routinely since November. The last round of tremors was witnessed on February 20.

"Today, the tremors were experienced at 11.14 am. It measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, which is the maximum for the last four months," Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief said.

"The epicentre was once again Dundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka, which has become the worst affected region as far as tremors are concerned," he added.

The tremors were recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the constant fear of earthquake, residents of the villages in Dahanu and Talasari talukas have been spending day out of the house and taking shelter in makeshift tents.

On February 1 alone, the region had witnessed at least half a dozen tremors ranging between 3 and 4.1 on the Richter scale, causing immense panic among the residents.

The district administration has been conducting awareness programmes in some villages in the district to tell people about the precautionary measures to be taken during such emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)