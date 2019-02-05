Sisodia complains to Gadkari about 'faulty' design of service road

Tuesday wrote to Gadkari, complaining about the "faulty" design of a service road along the National Highway-9 passing through his constituency in east

In his two-page letter, Sisodia, who is an MLA from Patparganj in east Delhi, demanded cleaning of the drain, which is currently causing waterlogging on the service road.

He also complained to Union Road Transport and Gadkari about the faulty design of utility duck on the road.

The gave a 10-day ultimatum to resolve the issue, failing which he will stand with locals to demolish utility duct.

He also demanded making arrangements for parking sewer-jetting-machines to clean the drain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)