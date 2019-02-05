JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore

Now, read magazines, newspapers at discount while travelling on trains as railways inks new pact
Business Standard

Sisodia complains to Gadkari about 'faulty' design of service road

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday wrote to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, complaining about the "faulty" design of a service road along the National Highway-9 passing through his constituency in east Delhi.

In his two-page letter, Sisodia, who is an MLA from Patparganj in east Delhi, demanded cleaning of the drain, which is currently causing waterlogging on the service road.

He also complained to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari about the faulty design of utility duck on the road.

The deputy chief minister gave a 10-day ultimatum to resolve the issue, failing which he will stand with locals to demolish utility duct.

He also demanded making arrangements for parking sewer-jetting-machines to clean the drain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements