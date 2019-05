Two minor girls were killed when they were hit by a speeding car on the Badaun- road Saturday, police said.

Shalu (5) and Radhika (7) were killed while crossing the road along with their family members, police added.

The fled and efforts were on to nab him, police said, adding that the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

