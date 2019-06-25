'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to now release in India on July 4

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" will now hit the theatres in on July 4, Pictures Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 5, will open a day early across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

" is the most loved superhero in And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July," Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Pictures Entertainment India said in a statement.

Featuring as the titular superhero, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is directed by

The film, which is Holland's second stand-alone as the Marvel superhero, is set post the events of "Avengers: Endgame".

It also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, and

Advance bookings for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" will open in India from June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)