Cong to contest both assembly and LS elections alone in AP, says Chandy

After its pre-poll alliance with the in neighbouring Telangana came a cropper, the Wednesday asserted it would contest on its own the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, both to the state Assembly and the

and former Kerala made the assertion while making it clear that the will not have any alliance with the ruling in

"We will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 seats alone.

"The allied with us only at the national level, so we will have no truck (with it) in the state," he maintained.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers here, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss about the poll preparations.

The state also decided to undertake a bus yatra in all the 13 districts in February, he said.

APCC N Raghuveera Reddy said they left the decision of electoral alliances to

However, he hastened to add that the Congress would fight the elections in on its own.

The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the and two others for the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, ended up with 19 seats, down from 21 in 2014, while the TDP won two seats as against 15 last time.

The won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly to retain power.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)