JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling

Keen on deepening engagement with startup ecosystem in India: WhatsApp
Business Standard

SPO drowns in canal in Jammu

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 44-year-old special police officer (SPO) drowned in a canal here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at Domana village on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.

The SPO, Vijay Kumar, from Purkhoo, accidently fell into the canal and drowned, a police official said.

Kumar was posted at a local police station here, he said.

The body was fished out and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU