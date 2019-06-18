SPO drowns in canal in Jammu

A 44-year-old officer (SPO) drowned in a canal here on Tuesday, said.

The incident happened at Domana village on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.

The SPO, Vijay Kumar, from Purkhoo, accidently fell into the canal and drowned, a said.

Kumar was posted at a local police station here, he said.

The body was fished out and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)