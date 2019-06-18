Govt restores provision of 'ration in kind' to military officers in peace areas

The government has restored the provision of 'ration in kind' to officers in peace areas, a said on Tuesday.

The facility was withdrawn by the government in 2017 and it started paying a certain amount in instead of the ration to defence personnel.

"The has approved the proposal of the for restoration of the 'ration in kind' to the defence officers posted in peace areas," a said.

The decision to withdraw the provision of 'ration in kind' had met with criticism from several quarters within the three services of the armed forces.

