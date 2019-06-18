Teachers' duty to hone tribal students: Dhotre

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Akola 

Union minister Sanjay Dhotre Tuesday called upon teachers to transform tribal students into responsible citizens through education.

He said the students coming from tribal regions are hard working but they need a proper guidance in life.

"Students hailing form remote and backward areas should be given better education and be trained in leadership skills so that they can become responsible citizens," said the Minister of State for HRD.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop of an Adivasi Ashram School here.

Dhotre also said that a Kendriy Vidyalaya will be set up in Akola district.

