Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi gets extension as DGFT

Senior bureaucrat Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi was on Tuesday given extension of over three months as Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a Personnel Ministry order said.
Chaturvedi, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, will continue upto September 30, i.e. the date of his superannuation, beyond June 18, it said.
He is Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
