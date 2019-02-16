SPR Group signs two MoUs with Jaquar Group

-
: Real estate developer SPR Group has signed two MoUs with sanitaryware major Jaquar Group to set up a display centre and for the procurement of its products in the SPR City project in city.
SPR Group, Managing Director, Hitesh Kawad exchanged documents with Jaquar Group, Director and Promoter, Rajesh Mehra at an event here, a company statement said Saturday.
"Our association with Jaquar reaffirms our commitment to deliver the highest quality to our customers. Jaquar is a trusted global brand with the finest products in the industry...", Kawad said on signing the MoUs.
"We are excited to partner with them for the SPR City project that will change the landscape of Chennai and redefine living standards", he said.
SPR City pegged to be the city's largest integrated township is spread across 63 acres at Binny Mills, Perambur and would comprise multi-commodity wholesale trade centre, among others.
It would have more than 5,000 shops, 300 retail outlets with world-class infrastructure, warehousing, logistics, supply and trade ecosystem.
Commenting on the tie-up with SPR Group, Jaquar Group, Director and Promoter, Rajesh Mehra said, "it is indeed an honour for Jaquar to be associated with such a prestigious project."
"At Jaquar, we provide end-to-end solutions that are aesthetically pleasing to our customers and encompass innovative technology," he said.
"This association with SPR Group and setting up of a display centre at Market of India underlines the brand's commitment towards providing consumers with quality products and expanding our market presence," he added.
To mark the partnership, SPR Group and Jaquar Group Friday planted over 1,000 saplings within the SPR City. SPR City is expected to have five lakh square foot of green space spread across the property.
