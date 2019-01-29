IT searches on retail outlets, real estate players

Income (IT) officials on Tuesday searched the premises of popular and companies on the suspicion of evasion, said an

According to an official, searches were conducted over 70 locations in and

Popular Saravana Stores, and realty companies and were searched by the IT teams.

The Tuesday's searches come after the in the offices of well-known eatery chains early this month for suppression of income.

--IANS

vj/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)