IT searches on retail outlets, real estate players

Income Tax (IT) officials on Tuesday searched the premises of popular retail outlets and real estate companies on the suspicion of tax evasion, said an official.
According to an official, searches were conducted over 70 locations in Chennai and Coimbatore.
Popular retail outlet Saravana Stores, and realty companies Lotus Group and G-Square were searched by the IT teams.
The Tuesday's searches come after the massive search in the offices of well-known eatery chains early this month for suppression of income.
