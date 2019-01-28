Spurs stunned by Palace as FA Cup holders Chelsea ease past Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in English knockout in a matter of days as they lost 2-0 to in the fourth round of the on Sunday.

gave the unfancied Eagles, 29 points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League, a ninth-minute lead before a penalty by former Tottenham made it 2-0.

Spurs' missed with a penalty before half-time as Tottenham suffered more spot-kick woe following Thursday's shoot-out defeat by Chelsea, another of their rivals, in a League Cup semi-final.

FA Cup-holders Chelsea had no such problems later on Sunday as they marked striker Gonzalo Higuain's club debut with a 3-0 win at home to Championship side Wednesday.

Willian scored twice either side of a goal from highly-rated English teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi, linked with a transfer window move to German giants Bayern Munich.

Earlier, Tottenham's reverse left still searching for his first trophy as their since the Argentinian joined from in 2014, with Spurs' last piece of silverware the 2008 League Cup.

It is also bound to intensify the debate over whether Spurs need to change their transfer strategy and spend big in the closing days of the January window.

Spurs were without injured England stars and Dele Alli, while the in-form had still to return from international duty with at the Asia Cup.

Pochettino, however, decided to omit Christian Eriksen, with the influential playmaker not even among Spurs' substitutes at Selhurst Park.

For all they are third in the Premier League, Spurs are nine points adrift of leaders

- 'So painful' - ================



The is now Tottenham's only realistic hope of a trophy this season, with Pochettino's men playing Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

"It was so painful to lose the game like this," Pochettino told BT Sport. There were some key moments, like the (missed penalty), which would have changed everything."



He added: "We have to look forward to the and We cannot complain and just try in the two competitions to give our best."
It took Palace a mere nine minutes to open the scoring, Wickham following up after a Jeff Schlupp shot was blocked by

Palace then made the most of a bizarre incident when Spurs' handled a cross into the box.

It was a clear penalty and Townsend made no mistake from the spot, slamming the ball into the middle of the goal. But at the other end, after brought down Juan Foyth, Trippier blasted a penalty well wide of the post.

Chelsea did not have things all their own way against second-tier Wednesday, who thought they had been awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute.

tried to meet Steven Fletcher's pass, with sliding in to win the ball before being kicked by the Wednesday

Referee awarded a penalty but this was overturned by VAR, being trialled in some English cup fixtures this season.

Wednesday's woe was compounded when, four minutes later Willian scored from the spot after trod on Cesar Azpilicueta inside the box.

VAR was called into action again but this time Marriner's decision was upheld and Willian, after appearing to offer the spot-kick to Higuain, made no mistake. Chelsea had to wait until midway through the second half for Hudson-Odoi to make it 2-0 before Willian, playing a neat one-two with Olivier Giroud, completed the scoring seven minutes from time.

