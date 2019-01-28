2nd International: India women hold Spain to 1-1 draw

Indian women earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against in the second international match after having lost the opening encounter by a close margin.

Gurjit Kaur's 43rd minute strike was nullified by home team's in the 49th minute during an encounter on Sunday evening.

Having lost 2-3 to in their opening match on Saturday, the Indian team put up a spirited performance in a high-voltage second encounter here.

While the first quarter ended in a stalemate, the second quarter saw make a breakthrough with their first PC of the match. The PC was re-taken but well-saved by the Spanish

It was goalless at half-time but created a penalty corner opportunity soon into the third quarter. The Indian made an impressive save to deny the hosts. In the following minutes, increased their tempo that resulted in yet another short corner, which was brilliantly struck by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur.

The joy of 1-0 lead against the 2018 Women's Bronze Medal winners was shortlived as a defensive lapse by gave way to Spain scoring a beautiful field goal through Tost in the 49th minute which levelled the scores 1-1.

The final quarter remained intense until the hooter with both teams taking their game a notch above and pushing for a winning goal but neither succeeded with the match ending in a draw.

India will play their third match of the tour on Tuesday.

