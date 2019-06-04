SPV for all metro rail projects in UP, NMRC to continue as it is

The cabinet Tuesday announced establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementation of metro rail projects across the state, an official order stated.

However, the Noida (NMRC), that operates the Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida, will continue to work as a separate entity, it said.

The new will be named ' Metro Rail Corporation', according to a statement from the UP government's

"After due deliberations by the state cabinet on the decisions made by the on April 1 regarding and metro, which will begin soon, it has been decided that the NMRC will continue to work on Noida-Greater Noida Metro as it is, while a single by the name of 'UP Metro Rail Corporation' will be set up for implementation of metro rail projects in the big cities of the state," it stated.

At present, metro rail services are available within Lucknow, Ghaziabad and between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining

are in the pipeline in Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi and Gorakhpur, while a new metro rail project to connect Greater Noida with an upcoming international airport in Jewar was announced recently by officials.

