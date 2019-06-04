Army chief visits Vaishno Devi shrine

-
ALSO READ
Vaishno Devi shrine receives season's first snowfall
Helicopter, cable car services to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended
Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Gujarat dies in J-K's Reasi
71-year-old suffers heart attack on way to Vaishno Devi, dies
SMVDSB approves installation of CCTV surveillance system along Vaishno Devi track in J-K
-
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat visited the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday.
Rawat paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, officials said.
The Army chief was received by Simrandeep Singh, chief executive officer of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and Jagdish Mehra, deputy CEO of the board, they said.
He also visited the Bhairon Temple before departing for Katra, the officials added.
General Rawat accompanied Rajnath Singh on his first official visit as the Union Defence Minister to the Siachen glacier on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU