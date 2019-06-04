Army chief visits Vaishno Devi shrine

of Staff (COAS) Bipin visited the cave shrine of in hills of and Kashmir's district on Tuesday.

paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, officials said.

The was received by Simrandeep Singh, executive officer of the Mata Shrine Board, and Jagdish Mehra, deputy CEO of the board, they said.

He also visited the before departing for Katra, the officials added.

accompanied on his first official visit as the to the on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)