Pradhan, Urwashi top seeds in NSCI squash tournament

Maharashtra's Abhishek Pradhan and Urwashi Joshi have been given the top billing in the mens and womens events, respectively, in the 4th NSCI All India Open (Junior and Senior) Squash Tournament commencing here on June 1.
India No. 6 Pradhan is followed by Abhishek Agarwal, also of Maharashtra, as the second seed.
Naveen Jangra of Services and Rahul Baitha, from the host state, are the joint third and fourth seeds.
In the women's draw, Indias second ranked Urwashi tops the seeding list ahead of sixth ranked Sachika Balvani, also from Maharashtra.
Madhya Pradeshs Radhika Rathore and Sanika Choudhari of Maharashtra are jointly seeded third and fourth.
The five-day tournament, carrying a total prize fund of Rs 5.5 lakh, is being organised by NSCI with LIC of India as the co-partner and will be conducted under the auspices of SRFI, said a media release Thursday.
Competitions will also be conducted for boys and girls in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 age categories.
Matches will be played on four indoor courts of the National Sports Club of India and one outdoor court.
Seedings: Girls Under-19: 1.
Navmi Sharma (MH), 2. Tanaya M Parakh (WB), 3/4 Bhavna Goyal (MH), Sparshi Mattas (GA).
Boys Under-19: 1. Utkarsh Baheti (RJ), 2. Rahul Baitha (MH), 3/4 Veer Chotrani (MH), Yash Fadte (GA).
Women: 1. Urwashi Joshi (MH), 2. Sachika Balvani (MH), 3/4 Radhika Rathore (MP), Sanika Choudhari (MH).
Men: 1. Abhishek Pradhan (MH), 2. Abhishek Agarwal (MH), 3/4 Naveen Jangra (SE), Rahul Baitha (MH).
