Pradhan, Urwashi top seeds in NSCI squash tournament

Maharashtra's Abhishek and Urwashi Joshi have been given the top billing in the mens and womens events, respectively, in the 4th NSCI All Open (Junior and Senior) Tournament commencing here on June 1.

No. 6 is followed by Abhishek Agarwal, also of Maharashtra, as the second seed.

Naveen Jangra of Services and Rahul Baitha, from the host state, are the joint third and fourth seeds.

In the women's draw, Indias second ranked Urwashi tops the seeding list ahead of sixth ranked Sachika Balvani, also from

Madhya Pradeshs and Sanika Choudhari of are jointly seeded third and fourth.

The five-day tournament, carrying a total prize fund of Rs 5.5 lakh, is being organised by NSCI with LIC of as the co-partner and will be conducted under the auspices of SRFI, said a

Competitions will also be conducted for boys and girls in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 age categories.

Matches will be played on four indoor courts of the Club of India and one outdoor court.

Seedings: Girls Under-19: 1.

Navmi Sharma (MH), 2. (WB), 3/4 Bhavna Goyal (MH), Sparshi Mattas (GA).

Boys Under-19: 1. Utkarsh Baheti (RJ), 2. Rahul Baitha (MH), 3/4 Veer Chotrani (MH), Yash Fadte (GA).

Women: 1. Urwashi Joshi (MH), 2. Sachika Balvani (MH), 3/4 (MP), Sanika Choudhari (MH).

Men: 1. Abhishek (MH), 2. (MH), 3/4 Naveen Jangra (SE), (MH).

