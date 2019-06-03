Squash meet: Baitha fights back to overcome seasoned Jangra

Teenager defeated seasoned 3-2 in five grueling games in the men's quarter-final match of the 4th NSCI All India Open (Junior and Senior) here Monday.

Baitha (18), who trains with former Indian Ritwik Bhattacharya, initially found the going tough against Jangra, who, with clever tactics and superb deception, grabbed the first two games, the second after saving four game-ball to enjoy a 2-0 lead.

But the lanky Baitha, representing Maharashtra, showed plenty of resilience and the gumption for a fight as he managed to cut down on the errors to control play and win the next three games to complete a hard-fought 5-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 and 11-8 win in 56 minutes to book a berth in the semi- finals.

In the last four round, Baitha will clash with top seed of Maharashtra, who defeated compatriot Abhinav Sinha 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in another quarter-final encounter.

Earlier, in an all- quarter-final contest, second seed got the better of Aishwary Singh 11-8, 11-8, 13-11 and will meet Services Naveen Jangra, who tamed his teammate 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 to set up a semi-final clash.

Baitha also progressed to boys under-19 semi-final.

The second seed Baitha easily got past Suraj Chand winning in straight games at 11-6, 11-8, 11-6.

Goas Yash Fadte also made into the semi-final defeating Sankalp Anand 11-9, 11-6, 12-10.

In womens first round matches, Rajasthans Oma Choudhary scored a hard-fought win against West Bengals Sano Singhi winning in four games at 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, and on a side court, of defeated Shibi Batar of 12-10, 11-6, 11-0.

Results: Men (quarter-finals): beat Abhinav Sinha 11-6 13-11 11-2; beat 11-4 11-8 11-8; beat Aishwary Singh 11-8 11 -8 13-11; beat 5-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8.

