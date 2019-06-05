NEET results declared; Rajasthan's Nalin Khandelwal tops exam

The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 were declared on Wednesday with Rajasthan's topping the exam.

had the highest percentage of candidates clearing the exam at 74.92, followed by (73.41) and Chandigarh (73.24). had the lowest pass percentage of 29.34.

The is conducted by the (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges approved by the and the respectively.

Human Resource Development (HRD) spoke to the toppers and congratulated them.

also conveyed his best wishes to the successful students.

"Congratulations to Ji for being declared as a topper in #NEET2019. Also, my best wishes to all successful students. May their performance in the examination continue making us proud. @MoHFW_INDIA," he wrote on

Khandelwal scored 701 marks out of 720 to top the exam.

"Heartiest congratulations to #Rajasthan's who has topped #NEET2019. We are proud of you. I also extend my greetings to all the rank holders and successful candidates for clearing this examination. All the best for your future. #NEETResult2019," Chief wrote on

Delhi's Bhavik and from secured the second and third positions respectively.

Both and Kaushik scored 700 marks, but the former was ranked second for securing more marks in biology than the latter.

Haryana's Swastik Bhatia bagged the fourth rank by scoring 696 marks, while Anant Jain from scored 695 marks.

Telangana's G emerged as the topper among girls by securing an all- rank of seven. She scored 695 marks out of 720.

Rajasthan's Bheraram topped among the differently-abled male candidates by scoring 604 marks.

Sabhyata Singh Kushwaha from topped among the differently-abled female candidates by scoring 610 marks.

Nine students from are among the top 50 scorers of 2019, with 74.92 per cent candidates from the national capital clearing the exam.

Odisha, where the 2019 was postponed due to Cyclone Fani, saw 59.44 per cent of the students clearing the exam, a minor decline from last year.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared in the exam, of whom 7,97,042 cleared it.

The NEET was conducted across 2,546 centres in 154 cities. The exam was held in 11 languages. As many as 1,28,000 invigilators and over 6,000 NTA representatives and observers were involved in conducting the test.

Of the 6,30,283 male candidates who took the exam, 3,51,278 cleared it, while of the 7,80,467 female candidates, 4,45,761 qualified.

Of the five transgender candidates who appeared in the exam, three cleared it.

A total of 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the exam, but 1,08,015 did not appear for it.

The NTA conducted the exam throughout the country on May 5 and May 20.

The and the come under the

