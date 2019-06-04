Squash tourney: Pradhan, Agarwal to face-off in summit clash

Top seed Tuesday stormed into the men's singles final of the 4th NSCI All India Open (Junior and Senior) here.

Pradhan, representing Maharashtra, overcame the challenge of teenager in the first semi-final in three straight sets -- 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 -- to book a place in the final, to be played at the NSCI squash courts Wednesday.

Pradhan will now face compatriot and second seed in the final after the latter prevailed over Naveen Jangra of Services 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 in the second semi-final.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Urwashi Joshi, the top seed, crashed out, losing to unseeded Aishwarya Khubchandani, also from Maharashtra, in a long-drawn five games in a womens semi -final match.

Khubchandani produced a strong challenge and managed to come out trumps, pulling off a 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5 and 11-8 victory to secure a place in the final.

However, second seed Sachika Balvani of strolled into the final by recording an easy win against the third-fourth seed Sanika Choudhari 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.

Results: (all semi-finals): Girls U-17: 1-Ananya Dabke (MH) beat Tanishka Jain (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-1; 2- Aishwarya Khubchandani (MH) beat 3/4-Anannya Morey (MH) 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls U-19: 1-Navmi Sharma (MH) beat 3/4-Sparshi Mattas (GA) 11-3, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2; 3/4-Bhavna Goyal (MH) beat Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (TN) 12-10, 11-7, 11-2.

Boys' U-15: 1-Paarth Ambani (MH) beat Sharan Punjabi (MH) 11-1, 11-5, 3-0 Retired; 2-Rutva Samant (MH) beat 3/4- Vivaan Shah (MH) 11-4, 3-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10.

Boys U-17: 1-Arnaav Sareen (MH) beat Arman Darukhanawalla (MH) 11-5, 11-1, 11-5; Tanay Punjabi (MH) beat 2-Akhilesh Kumar (CH) 11-4, 11-9, 11-7.

Boys U-19: (MH) beat Saksham Choudhary (DL) 11-9, 11-4, 11-6; 3/4-Yash Fadte (GA) beat 2- (MH) 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-4.

Women: Aishwarya Khubchandani beat 1-Urwashi Joshi 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8; 2-Sachika Balvani beat 3/4- Sanika Choudhari 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.

Men: 1- (MH) beat 3/4- (MH) 11-8, 11-7, 11-4; (MH) beat 3/4-Naveen Jangra (SR) 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.

