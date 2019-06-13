Squash meet: Chotrani, Sunita cause upsets to enter round two

and Sunita Patel, both from Maharashtra, created a ripple by toppling seeded players en-route to the men's and women's second round, respectively, in the Senior National Squash Championship here Thursday.

Chotrani shocked state rival Aishwary Singh, seeded 9/16, 9-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3, 11-3 in a men's first round clash.

Sunita upset seeded of Madhya Pradesh, seeded 5/8, 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4 to enter the womens second round.

In another close match in the mens section, 3/4 seed of Maharashtra, prevailed over of Services 12-10, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9.

Delhi's Sanya Vats, seeded 5/8, struggled her way past host state opponent 11-4, 11-1, 4-11, 11-9.

Results: Men (1st round): Gaurav Nandrajog(Del) [5/8] bt (Del) [9/16] 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 11-1; Veer Chotrani (Mah) bt (Mah) [9/16] 9-11, 11-5, 10 -12, 11-3, 11-3; [9/16] bt Vijay Kumar (Ser) [3/4] 11-3, 4-0 retired; (Mah) [3/4] bt (Ser) 12-10, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9; Ranjit Singh(Ser) [5/8] bt (Mah) [9/16] 11-8, 11-3, 11-6; Jamal Sakib (Ser) [5/8] bt (Ser) 11-5,13-11,11-5.

Womem (1st round): Sanika Choudhari (Mah) [5/8] bt (Mah) 13-11,11-6, 11-2; (Mah) bt (MP) [5/8] 11-5,12-10, 9-11, 11-4; Tanvi Khanna (Del) [3/4] bt Yoshna Singh (Mah) 11-9, 11-3, 12-10; Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN) [3/4] bt (Mah) 11-2, 11- 8, 11-2; Aparajitha Balamurukan (TN) [5/8] bt Anwesha Reddy (TN)11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Sanya Vats(Del) [5/8] bt Aishwarya Khubchandani (Mah) [9/16] 11-4, 11-1, 4-11, 11-9.

