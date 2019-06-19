Father, son electrocuted to death in UP

Two members of a family were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-voltage that fell on their house in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

Pappu Khan (47) and his son, (17), were sleeping outside their house in Badegaon village when the overhead fell on their house late on Tuesday night, Naraini Circle said.

The two died on the spot, while five others received minor burns. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)