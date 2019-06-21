Coriander futures rise 0.01% on spot demand

prices rose by 0.01 per cent to Rs 7,000 per quintal in futures market Friday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions weighed on futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for August contracts edged higher by Re 1, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 7,000 per quintal with an open interest of 27,850 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

On similar lines, the delivery for September contracts was trading higher by Rs 200, or 2.83 per cent, to Rs 7,267 per quintal with an open interest of 110 lots.

