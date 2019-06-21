HP bus accident: 2-minute silence observed during Yoga Day function

A two-minute silence was observed during a state-level function on the International Day of on Friday to pay homage to 44 people killed in the bus accident in

and also participated in the Day function, which started at 6 am.

On Thursday, at least 44 people were killed and 34 others injured when an overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in Kullu district of

Thakur had expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)