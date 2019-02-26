Srijit to make biopic on heptathlete Swapna Barman

Filmmaker is set to make a biopic on Swapna Barman, the heptathlete who did the nation proud by winning gold at

has been roped in to play the role of Barman in the yet-to-be-titled film, Mukherji told reporters here.

Sarkar, who had received acclaim for her performance in 'Durga Sahay' and 'Criss Cross', will begin a "rigorous workshop" to prepare herself for the role, he said.

"The film will focus on her life, struggles and achievements. Swapna has made the nation proud at a young age. From her humble beginning at Jalpaiguri, she could come this far only with support of her parents, her grit and determination," Mukherji explained.

Born with six toes on each foot, Barman hails from a financially downtrodden family at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, where her mother worked for a tea estate and her father was a rickshaw-puller.

The national award-winning said that he has spoken to Barman's family to get an understanding of her struggles and sporting journey, he said.

