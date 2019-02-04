SSCB, Haryana, UP register wins to stay afloat

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior 

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Canara Bank on Monday registered crucial wins in their respective pool matches to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth at the ninth Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (Division A) here.

In a pool A match SSCB defeated Association of Indian Universities 5-1, while

Haryana eked out a close 2-1 win over Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in pool B.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Punjab National Bank (PNB) 1-0 in pool C, while Canara Bank beat Namdhari XI 3-1 in pool D.

With just one more day of round robin matches left, defending champions Punjab continue to lead pool A with SSCB in second spot.

In pool B, Petroleum Sports Control Board remained unbeaten to lead the chart while Haryana stands a close second, while Railway Sports Promotion Board is atop poll C ahead of Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board is at the top ahead of Karnataka.

Mon, February 04 2019. 19:30 IST

