SSCB, Haryana, UP register wins to stay afloat

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Canara Bank on Monday registered crucial wins in their respective pool matches to stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth at the ninth Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (Division A) here.
In a pool A match SSCB defeated Association of Indian Universities 5-1, while
Haryana eked out a close 2-1 win over Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in pool B.
Uttar Pradesh defeated Punjab National Bank (PNB) 1-0 in pool C, while Canara Bank beat Namdhari XI 3-1 in pool D.
With just one more day of round robin matches left, defending champions Punjab continue to lead pool A with SSCB in second spot.
In pool B, Petroleum Sports Control Board remained unbeaten to lead the chart while Haryana stands a close second, while Railway Sports Promotion Board is atop poll C ahead of Uttar Pradesh Hockey.
In pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board is at the top ahead of Karnataka.
