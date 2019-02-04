Govt asks Air India to submit its opinion on upper cap in airport slots, after other airlines do so

The Civil Ministry has asked to submit its opinion on a proposal that an upper cap may be set for the percentage of landing or takeoff slots an individual can hold in congested airports, according to officials of the national carrier.

The other airlines and airports have already sent their views on it, they said.

holds the highest number of landing and takeoff slots in congested airports of and

An said that of State for Jayant Sinha took a review meeting last Thursday and found that "while other airports and airlines have sent their opinions regarding 11 issues of at congested airports", the national carrier is "yet to send its comments".

"In the Thursday meeting, the wanted to see the comments of Air India too as we are a major We are now preparing to send our comments on the 11 issues that were raised by him during the previous meeting, which took place in early days of January," the told

"One of the 11 issues on which opinions have been asked is that an upper limit cap may be set for the percentage of slots an can hold in a congested airport," another stated.

Air India holds around 169 and 111 daily slots in airports at and respectively, according to industry sources.

An slot is a specific date and time on which an airline can use the full infrastructure to depart or arrive at an

IndiGo, which owns around 43 per cent market share in India in terms of passengers, owns approximately 150 and 97 daily slots in airports at and respectively, the sources added.

At Bengaluru airport, owns around 140 daily slots while Air India has approximately 36 daily slots, they said.

Currently, a slot coordination committee of decides the number of slots that are allocated to each airline as per the Worldwide Slot Guidelines (WSG), which have been issued by

One of the key WSG guidelines states that "an airline is entitled to retain a series of slots for the next equivalent season if they were used "at least 80 per cent of the time" during the current season.

The newer airlines, which have a smaller market share, have complained to the central government that this policy allows the larger incumbent airlines to retain their market dominance as they continue to hold the same lucrative slots season after season.

