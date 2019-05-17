Open to any party, including TRS, joining anti-BJP front: Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, who is spearheading an effort to cobble up an anti-BJP front, Friday said not only the (TRS) but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

Naidu has stepped up efforts to bring together parties which are against the BJP ahead of a possible meeting of the grand alliance after the election results are declared on May 23.

The met CPI(M) and (AAP) national convener on Friday and discussed with them about the possible tie-up in the post-election scenario.

According to sources, Naidu is likely to meet in the national in Saturday.

"We welcome not only the TRS but any party which is against the BJP. We are welcoming all such parties to be a part of our grand alliance," Naidu told reporters after meeting the of (ECI) here.

He was responding to a query if a Congress-led grand alliance will join hands with the TRS, which is trying to bring together all regional parties to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front, after the election results are declared.

"I am meeting everybody. Will chalk out a plan after discussing with all leaders," Naidu added.

In the meeting with the ECI, the said that he requested the poll panel to take a serious note of the series of complaints filed by his party including against the repoll ordered in segment in the and counting of votes in the entire constituency if discrepancy found in VVPAT slips with five mandated Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in any part of the country.

"As on today, the ECI's decisions are very controversial, one-sided, pro-establishment and pro-government. During the entire election, they were supporting the government. It is unfortunate," he told reporters after the meeting.

Questioning the working style of the poll panel, Naidu said, "I am the for the last 25 years. I have never seen this type of "



The transfer of the for alleged interference in the election process is an "unnecessary interference" of the poll panel, he said, adding, "We don't want to surrender our powers to the ECI or the "



Invoking of Article 324 to abruptly curtail the campaign period in and "giving time to Narendra Modi" to hold two rallies is "unfortunate and not correct", Naidu said.

Further, the ECI is "not taking action" against the BJP's candidate who has "insulted" Mahatma Gandhi.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, ignited a fresh controversy Thursday by claiming that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin "is and will remain a patriot".

"The ECI not taking action against any BJP MPs, (Narendra Modi) and (BJP president)," he said while protesting the "unfair approach" of the poll panel.

