JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Khelo boxing: Haryana continue to dominate

Pelosi being controlled by 'radical left', alleges Trump
Business Standard

DU proposal to fill 10 pc permanent positions on contractual basis opposed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A meeting of the Delhi University Executive Council was adjourned Saturday after some members protested against the proposal to fill 10 per cent permanent positions on contractual basis.

The Executive Council meeting began at 3 pm on Friday where some members had moved a resolution against the use of police force against protesting teachers from Delhi University Teachers' Association, alleging that it was done at the behest of the administration.

The DUTA Friday protested outside the vice chancellor's office against the proposal to fill 10 per cent permanent positions on contractual basis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements