Stage set for Mamata's mega Opposition rally in Kolkata

The stage is all set for West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally against the government here on Saturday.

Leaders of all the opposition parties except the and the CPI(M)-led Left Front will be taking part in the rally, which the Trinamool (TMC) has said will sound the "death knell" for the ruling in the upcoming polls.

"Only few hours to go for the historic 'United India Rally' at the Brigade Parade Grounds. I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today's rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade," Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, said in a tweet.

More than 20 national leaders, including former H D Deve Gowda, his son and Karnataka Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and former chief minister Gegong Apang, reached Kolkata on Friday to take part in the rally.

is also expected to be in attendance.

Although will not attend the rally, senior party will be present on her behalf.

too has extended his support to the rally. of Opposition in the Mallikarjun Kharge and are expected to represent the at the rally.

Large-scale preparations have been made to ensure that the rally turns out to be massive success. Besides the huge stages, 20 watchtowers have been erected and 1,000 microphones and 30 LED screens put up so that the spectators can see the leaders and hear them speak clearly.

As many as 10,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the venue of the rally and around 400 police pickets have been set up to ensure foolproof security, the police said.

Lakhs of TMC supporters and workers have started arriving in the city from all over the state.

Vehicular movement around the venue has been restricted, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)