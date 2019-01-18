Rahul writes to Mamata, hopes show of opposition unity will send strong message

After deciding to skip the mega rally of the TMC in Kolkata on Saturday, on Friday sent a message to Minister extending his support to the event hoping that the "show of unity" will send a powerful message of "a united together" for ideas that the BJP and were intent on destroying.

Describing the Trinamool as "Mamata Di" in the message, he said the entire opposition was united in its belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism, "ideas that the BJP and Modi are intent on destroying."

leaders said that Gandhi will not be attending the mega opposition rally convened by Banerjee as a major show of opposition unity against the government ahead of the coming elections. The party, they said, will be represented by of the party in the Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's member

Both Gandhi and Banerjee are seen as aspirants to the post of "I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of a united together," Gandhi said.

"We commend the great people of Bengal who have historically been at the forefront of defending our ideals," he added.

The Congress said that across there are powerful forces afoot which are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow and people want an India where the voice of every Indian is heard and respected.

"Forces that are fanned by the anger and disappointment of hundreds of millions of Indians who have seen through the false promises and lies peddled by the

"These forces are moved by the hope of a new tomorrow, a tomorrow filled with the idea of an India in which the voice of every man, woman and child will be heard and respected no matter what their religion, economic status or region," he said.

