Stalemate leaves Liverpool and Bayern plenty to play for

Liverpool's undermanned defence held out for a precious clean sheet but will also be confident of progress to quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield.

Sadio Mane wasted the best chance for the hosts on Tuesday, when the Senegalese forward fired wide during an open first 45 minutes, but a cagey second half left it all to be decided when the sides meet again in on March 13.

Without the talismanic presence of through suspension and the injured and Dejan Lovren, were forced to name a make-shift central defence with Brazilian moved back to partner

That unfamiliarity showed in the early stages as the hosts started nervously at the back.

Matip breathed a sigh of relief when he turned Serge Gnabry's driven cross towards his own goal only for the ball to bounce to safety off Alisson Becker's chest.

However, the Brazilian played his side into trouble moments later to put pressure on Matip and when he was dispossessed by Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman fired into the side-netting.

were also posing plenty of problems at the other end when they got Mohamed Salah, and Mane into dangerous areas.

Salah headed wide at the back post from Trent Alexander-Arnold's perfectly measured cross.

Mane then passed up the best chance for either side as he shot wide on the turn after Naby Keita's initial effort was blocked by the arm of Niklas Suele.

Matip could not force home Firmino's unselfish cross with the chance to open the scoring at the right end and Mane sent a spectacular overhead kick effort high and wide as the side ended the half on top.

may not have hit the heights of previous years in the this season as they by three points in their quest to land a seventh straight league title.

However, the German champions have made the last eight of for each of the past seven seasons and had the experience to hold out for what they clearly saw as a valuable draw as they wound the clock down in the final stages.

had 10 days off to prepare for Bayern's visit due to their early exit in and looked the fresher side as they pressed for a winner.

Matip wasted another good chance by firing well off target from the edge of the area before produced his best save of the night to turn Mane's header behind five minutes from time.

Jurgen Klopp's men have lost all of their last five games away from Anfield, including last season's final.

The return of Van Dijk will aid their chances, but that rot will need to stop in in three weeks' time if they are to reach the last eight.

