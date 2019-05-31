Stalker chops off nursing assistant's ear

: 39-year old assistant was attacked allegedly by stalker, who chopped off her right ear, after she rejected his marriage proposal Friday, police said here.

The woman was walking to the medical college hospital here for work when the accused Nithin (35) with whom she was reportedly close earlier took out knife and attacked her, the police said.

A police team, which was nearby, took the accused into custody and rushed the woman to the hospital, where an emergency surgery was performed and her condition was stable.

The accused, a former ambulance driver, was now working as an autorickshaw driver, police said.

A case under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder and punishment for wrongful restraint, was registered against the accused, they said.

In March this year, an 18-year-old radiology student from Thiruvalla in district was set ablaze by her former classmate after she rejected his marriage proposal. She died later.

In another incident, a man had barged into the house of a young woman, stabbed her and poured kerosene before setting her afire. Her charred body was found in the bathroom later by her relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)