GDP growth slows to five-year low at 5.8 pc in Jan-Mar

-
ALSO READ
Downward revision of current fiscal growth does not indicate economic slowdown: Garg
Agri, manufacturing to push GDP grow to 7.2 pc in 2018-19: CSO
India GDP growth slows to five-quarter low of 6.6 pc in Q3, still fastest in the world
India becoming world's fastest growing economy
EIU set to lower India's growth outlook for 2019-20
-
India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8 per cent in January-March 2018-19, due to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data released Friday said.
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.
The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14.
The fourth quarter growth was below China's 6.4 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU