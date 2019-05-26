Star shuttler Jwala Gutta denies rumours on taking part in Big

Ace shuttler has denied "rumours" about her being a probable contestant in the third season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, Telugu.

"No big boss for me!!!... All false rumours!!," Jwala Gutta, who has won several medals, including in the Commonweath Games, tweeted following reports that she was approached to be one of the contestants of 3 in Telugu.

