New chairman for New Mangalore Port Trust

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

A V Ramana has been appointed as the new chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) by the Union Ministry of Shipping.

Ramana took charge from the outgoing chairperson M Beena on Tuesday, a press release from the port trust said.

Earlier, he was functioning as the deputy chairman of Cochin Port Trust and its acting chairman, the release said.

Ramana had worked in different positions in the department of ports, including that of chief mechanical and electrical engineer of Kolkata port, it added.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 18:45 IST

