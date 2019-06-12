Thmoson eyes 4% market share in TV space; introduce android TV

French Thomson, which has an exclusive in the affordable television segment in India, is looking to capture around 4 per cent market share in the TV space, a said.

The company has also entered into the operated TV segment.

Thomson's brand licensee (SPPL) has invested around Rs 150 crore to set up a separate line at its unit in Noida, UP, which would produce only Thomson's television.

Super Plastronics, which also has TV brand licence for US-based and sells under Crown brand in southern market, aims to produce around 5 lakh units of TV in the current fiscal.

"Out target this fiscal is to reach around 5 lakh units for SPPL, and in terms of Thomson, to acquire near 4 per cent market share," said SPPL

According to him, is among top three online TV brands in and claimed to have sold around 2 lakh units of LED TVs in FY 2018-19.

The Indian is estimated to be around 12.5 million units per annum and is highly competitive as over 25 makers are operating in the segment.

Around 90 per cent of the market is with top three brands - Samsung, and

On whether the group has any plans to have offline presence by having any experience zone for brand Thomson, he said: "We would remain only online."



The company is also exploring neighbouring markets but would continue to focus on only, keeping in mind the size and opportunities in the domestic market here.

Over the new line, which would manufacture only brand TV, Marwah said: "This would roll out 1,500 to 2,000 sets a day."



SSPL Wednesday introduced Orio operated TV in four screen sizes -- 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch.

The company has aggresively priced 65 inches TV at Rs 59,999.

These 43 inch, 49 inch, 55 inch TVs are priced at Rs 29,999, 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

"This TV will change the whole ecosystem in India as it comes with features like Assistant, Netflix, some 5,000 more TV apps/games, an inbuilt Chrome-Cast, sound, 2.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and much more," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)