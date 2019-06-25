Steelbird to hike helmets production capacity with Rs 150 cr investment

Steelbird Hi-tech India Tuesday said it is investing Rs 150 crore to enhance production capacity at its plant at in

The company has bought 15,600 square meters of land adjoining to the existing plants.

"With an investment of over Rs 150 crore, the plant will be equipped with the sector's latest technology...It will soon be equipped to manufacture 44,500 helmets per day," Steelbird Hi-tech India said in a statement.

It will help the company to expand its product portfolio, add more models to the existing one and cover the entire spectrum of customer from low-end to premium-end, the company added.

The current capacity at the plant is 22,000 helmets per day.

Commenting on the company's plans, said, "road safety has become a very important concern in our country because so many fatalities are occurring and the government is putting a lot of efforts to save human lives. And this move is in sync with the government's effort to save lives."



The expanded capacity is expected to be ready by August 2019. It will also result in adding nearly 2,500 new jobs, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)