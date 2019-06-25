Iran says US sanctions rupture 'path to diplomacy'

said Tuesday US sanctions on its leaders represent the "permanent closure" of diplomacy with Washington, after tightened the screws on a nation he has threatened with "obliteration".

"Imposing fruitless sanctions against Iran's of Iran's diplomacy is the permanent closure of the path to diplomacy with Trump's desperate government," said in a tweet.

imposed new sanctions against supreme leader Ayatollah Monday ahead of blacklisting later this week, its latest salvo in a tense standoff that has raised fears of a regional conflict.

" is destroying all established international mechanisms for keeping global peace and security," he added.

and broke off diplomatic relations in 1980 over the hostage crisis at the US embassy in following Iran's Islamic revolution.

US also imposed new sanctions Monday against top Iranian military chiefs, pressuring the country it has threatened with "obliteration" if a war breaks out.

The said it plans to blacklist Iran's -- a moderate figure and key of the 2015 nuclear deal -- and eight top commanders from Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Trump called the punitive measures "a strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions."



A year after Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral pact with over its nuclear programme, tensions have flared with a series of attacks on tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

blamed the incidents on Iran, accusations vehemently denies.

Tensions rose further last week as Iran shot down a US drone last week.

Trump then ordered a retaliatory strike on Iran but said he had called it off at the last minute.

