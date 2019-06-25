Volkswagen ties-up with Zoomcar for shared mobility

German auto giant on Tuesday announced its foray into the shared mobility space with a tie-up with Zoomcar, which will help potential customersacross key cities to availits Polo under a particular subscription model.

Besides, will also offer customised financial, maintenance and repair services, among other benefits, a release said.

"Through this partnership with Zoomcar, enters into shared mobility and We intend to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive growth. Were delighted to offer our best-selling carline - through this channel," said Steffen Knapp, managing director, Volkswagen Passenger

According to the release, consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that will be leading the shared mobility business by 2030.

Commenting on the partnership withthe car maker, said, " is thrilled to with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on Indias only shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe."



Volkswagen and Zoomcarintend to deepen this partnership by offering other vehicles from their existing product portfolio in the future, the releases stated.

