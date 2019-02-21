Stiff lower back rules Hardik Pandya out of Australia series, Jadeja named replacement

all-rounder was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 and ODI series against due to "lower back stiffness" with replacing him in the 50-over squad.

It is a minor setback for the team and Pandya, who returned to action during the limited-overs series in after being handed a provisional suspension for his loose talk on women on a TV show.

The BCCI also lifted the interim suspension on batsman K L Rahul, who was on the same chat show.

"The BCCI Medical team decided to rest the all-rounder and let him undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mr. Pandya will begin his strength work from next week," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The T20I squad will now consist of 14 members. Mr. has been named replacement for for the 5 ODIs," it added.

Both Pandya and Rahul still face an inquiry for their controversial comments.

While an out-of-form Rahul was sent back to play at the A level, Pandya made instant impact in his comeback game, proving how crucial his presence is for the balance of the side.

The 25-year-old has so far played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20s.

His absence from the ODI squad gives Jadeja another opportunity to stake his claim in the squad for to be played in the UK in May-July.

will host for two T20s and five ODIs, starting Saturday in Visakhapatnam. The second T20 will be played in Bengaluru on February 27.

The five ODIs will be staged in (March 2), (March 5), Ranchi (March 8), Mohali (March 10) and (March 13).

