When kin of slain CRPF men were mourning, BJP was busy in inaugurations: Akhilesh

Yadav Thursday alleged that the BJP was busy in inaugurations at a time the kin of the CRPF men killed in terror attack were morning the loss of their dear ones.

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarter here along with Hardik Patel, the former UP said the government should explain how the bus carrying security personnel was hit by an explosive-laden vehicle.

"When the personnel were travelling (in a bus) how was it hit by a vehicle? The government should reply. This (BJP) government is the one which gives certificate (of nationalism) to everyone. Now it should come up with an answer," he said.

Patel too asked, "Why were the CRPF personnel were sent via road."



Trying to corner the NDA government for laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects in the immediate aftermath of the terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, Yadav alleged, "When the family of martyrs were mourning, they (BJP leaders) were busy in inaugurations and foundation laying."



Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

About the upcoming polls, he said, "Youths will come out to finish the forces which have weakened the institutions and the Constitution of the country."



Denying having any plans of contesting the from Uttar Pradesh, Patel, "I am not going to contest polls. I am here to meet Akhileshji and have a tea with him as the says good things come out while having it."



He, however, indicated that he may contest elections in the future and said the objective of his visit to was to know the of the country.

"If you understand Uttar Pradesh, you will understand of country. I am a 25 year old man. What's wrong if I can develop relations with Akhileshji and others. I had met Rahulji (Gandhi) also in the past," Patel said.

About his support to the Samajwadi Party, he said, "I support all those who are against 'Hitlershahi' (dictatorship) and those who are weakening the democracy and the constitution, while terming those who oppose them anti-national."



Terming the model a "failure", Patel said, "In 20 districts of there are no irrigational facilities. Farmers are committing suicide. I our state, it is said that used to lie loud and repeatedly."



Alleging that there was no law and order in Uttar Pradesh, he claimed that has failed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)