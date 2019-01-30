Stinkin' sky-high: Indonesian durians fetch USD 1,000 apiece

Two fruits have sold for nearly USD 1,000 each in Indonesia, an eye-watering price that lit up and prompted awestruck fans to take selfies with the pungent pair.

Fetching 14 million rupiah (USD 990) each, the spiky fruits were displayed in a clear case on red satin and surrounded by fake flowers at a supermarket in Tasikmalaya, a city in province.

The price tag was about eight times the local monthly minimum wage.

Known as the " of fruits", durians are popular across

Fans rave about their creamy texture but many detractors liken their intense aroma to sewage or sweaty socks.

Unlike the usual oblong variety, which sell for just a few dollars, the round "J-Queen" brand durians are reported to be extremely rare and possess the punchiest of aromas.

"The buyer did not want to be named, but he was a lover," told AFP Wednesday.

Not all were impressed by the extravagant cost.

"The price is crazy -- I'd rather use the money to buy a motorbike," one user said.

