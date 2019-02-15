Stop supporting terrorists, dismantle terror safe havens: India to Pak

on Thursday slammed over the attack carried out by and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle infrastructure operating from its soil.

also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The condemns in the strongest possible terms the cowardly terrorist attack on India's brave security forces in Pulwama, the said in a statement.

This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation proscribed by the and other countries, it said.

This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the to operate and expand his in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in and elsewhere with impunity, the MEA said.

The is firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security, it said.

"We are equally resolved to fight against the menace of We demand that stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory, and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries," the statement said.

"We express our sincere condolences to the family members of our fearless security personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday said the terrorist attack in Kashmir's district is "a matter of grave concern" even as it strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike "without" probe.

