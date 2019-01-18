India-made G 310 R and G 310 GS among best-selling bikes, says BMW Motorrad; launches two new models in India

Motorrad, the premium motorcycle arm of German Group, Friday said India-made G 310 R and G 310 models are among the top-five best-selling bike models by the company last year.

The company, which introduced two new models R 1250 and BMW R 1250 Adventure in India, said it sold 24,363 units of India-made G 310 R and G 310 GS models across the globe by the end of 2018 since starting their production in the country in 2017.

"The two agile all-rounders are thus among the top five of the top-selling models in 2018 and are popular all over the world," said in a statement.

In India, the company sold 2,187 units in 2018.

Overall, the company sold a total of 1,65,566 units globally in 2018, up 0.9 per cent from 1,64,153 units in 2017.

The company aims to sell 2 lakh units globally in 2020.

Friday launched BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure models in India, priced between Rs 16.85 lakh and Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two models will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at dealerships from Friday onwards, the company said.

"BMW Motorrad GS models offer distinctive, powerful and reliable propulsion when it comes to setting off on an extended tour or a long-distance journey," said.

Both models feature two-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 1,254cc, producing a power output of 136 hp.

BMW R 1250 GS Standard is priced at Rs 16.85 lakh, BMW R 1250 GS Pro is tagged at Rs 20.05 lakh. On the other hand, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Standard is priced at Rs 18.25 lakh, while BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro is tagged at Rs 21.95 lakh.

