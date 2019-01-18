Arkema Announces Fluoropolymers Price Increase in Asia Pacific

/ -- Effective March 1st, 2019, or as existing contracts permit, is increasing by 0.8 US$/kg the prices of its Kynar product ranges in Pacific. This price increase is necessary due to the continuous increase in raw material prices.

Kynar PVDF resins are widely used in traditional industries such as architectural coatings, chemical processing industry, wire and cable, as well as in the such as water treatment, lithium-ion batteries for electrical vehicles, and

A of materials and innovative solutions, shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of 8.3 billion ($9.4 billion) in 2017, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, and concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)