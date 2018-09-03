'Stree' earns Rs 32.07 crore in opening weekend

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's "Stree" has minted Rs 32.07 crore in its first three days.

According to the makers, the horror comedy earned Rs 6.82 crore on August 31, its day one.

The film, penned by and Krishna Dk, strengthened at the ticket window on Saturday and Sunday with Rs 10.87 crore and Rs 14.38 crore, respectively.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Stree" is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Nidimoru and Dk, who have backed the project, are overwhelmed with the response.

"The response is truly overwhelming. It's a script that's been close to our heart ever since we wrote it. We were waiting for the right time to make it. I now think we chose the right script to turn producers with.

"We always felt that our brand of humour can appeal to everyone and that's exactly what's happening. We are just terribly excited and truly thankful," they said in a statement.

said the team was confident the film will resonate with the audiences.

"We expected to open well as the entire campaign got a fantastic response and we were confident that the audiences would love the film. But this kind of love and appreciation is overwhelming. This year has been super for the industry and I am elated that 'Stree' could be part of it," Vijan said.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, and

