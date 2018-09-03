JUST IN
African drug peddler held in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 30-year-old man from Ivory Coast was Monday arrested here for allegedly peddling narcotics and seized 15 gm of cocaine from him, Prohibition and Excise officials said.

Based on specific information, Vtindn Guessan Yves was arrested, a press release said.

Further, it was revealed that a Nigerian gang led by Yves alias Hamza, who earlier worked as the president of a Nigerian Association in Bengaluru, was allegedly running a drugs racket, the release said.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 17:55 IST

